Who is Pepper on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6? Spoilers, Clues & Guesses Revealed!

Group A is back on The Masked Singer!

Group A members Bull, Pepper, Skunk, and Jester returned to the stage for another performance on Wednesday (November 10).

While on stage, Pepper performed “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles.

Here’s who was sent home last week on The Masked Singer…

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Pepper!

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Says, “This last year has been the craziest. Something I did went viral basically overnight”

- Does some TikTok-inspired dances

- Holds up a tick tack toe board with X’s and O’s on it

- Brings out a pair of white and pink roller skates

- Says, You bring a roller skates to a party, because you don’t need a driver’s license”

PANEL GUESSES: Olivia Rodrigo, Kesha, Hailee Steinfeld, Lady Gaga, Pink, Miley Cyrus

SECOND PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Says, “If I could revisit any time in my life, it would be when I first hit it big”

- We see a lot of Greek and Roman mythological statues and images

- She has a lot of trophies

- Considers herself a “bit of a wizard”

- Brings out an old iPod

PANEL GUESSES: Pink, Idina Menzel, Ellie Goudling

THIRD PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Known as a “good girl”

- Dealt with a lot of hardship and pain in her life, and had to watch a loved one suffer

- Her extra clue is a train

- Says, not even “gravity” can stop the train from getting to judge Ken Jeong

PANEL GUESSES: Ken guessed it was Sara Bareilles, but it’s confirmed that it’s not her!

OUR GUESSES: Natasha Bedingfield