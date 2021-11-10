Top Stories
People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

Henry Cavill Just Confirmed Something Fans Have Been Wondering About!

Henry Cavill Just Confirmed Something Fans Have Been Wondering About!

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

Wed, 10 November 2021 at 8:20 pm

Who is Pepper on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6? Spoilers, Clues & Guesses Revealed!

Who is Pepper on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6? Spoilers, Clues & Guesses Revealed!

Group A is back on The Masked Singer!

Group A members Bull, Pepper, Skunk, and Jester returned to the stage for another performance on Wednesday (November 10).

While on stage, Pepper performed “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles.

Here’s who was sent home last week on The Masked Singer

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Pepper!

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Says, “This last year has been the craziest. Something I did went viral basically overnight”

- Does some TikTok-inspired dances

- Holds up a tick tack toe board with X’s and O’s on it

- Brings out a pair of white and pink roller skates

- Says, You bring a roller skates to a party, because you don’t need a driver’s license”

PANEL GUESSES: Olivia Rodrigo, Kesha, Hailee Steinfeld, Lady Gaga, Pink, Miley Cyrus

SECOND PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Says, “If I could revisit any time in my life, it would be when I first hit it big”

- We see a lot of Greek and Roman mythological statues and images

- She has a lot of trophies

- Considers herself a “bit of a wizard”

- Brings out an old iPod

PANEL GUESSES: Pink, Idina Menzel, Ellie Goudling

THIRD PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Known as a “good girl”

- Dealt with a lot of hardship and pain in her life, and had to watch a loved one suffer

- Her extra clue is a train

- Says, not even “gravity” can stop the train from getting to judge Ken Jeong

PANEL GUESSES: Ken guessed it was Sara Bareilles, but it’s confirmed that it’s not her!

OUR GUESSES: Natasha Bedingfield

Masked Singer Our Guess
Just Jared on Facebook
who is pepper on the masked singer 01
who is pepper on the masked singer 02
who is pepper on the masked singer 03
who is pepper on the masked singer 04
who is pepper on the masked singer 05

Photos: Michael Becker/Fox
Posted to: masked singer, The Masked Singer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Demi Lovato says they would date an extraterrestrial - Just Jared Jr
  • So many old friends returned for the Supergirl series finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Jackie Evancho explained why she took a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Addison Rae is hanging out with a famous friend - Just Jared Jr