Who is Skunk on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6? Spoilers, Clues & Guesses Revealed!

Group A is back on The Masked Singer!

Group A members Bull, Pepper, Skunk, and Jester returned to the stage for another performance on Wednesday (November 10).

While on stage, Skunk performed “At Last” by Etta James.

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Skunk!

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- In their clue package, Skunk boards a train carriage carrying a large pink purse with golden details.

- Skunk says, “While life’s not always black and white, there are always certainly two sides to every story. And I’m here to tell mine.”

- Says that over the years, she’s “seen it all, honey.”

- We also see a decorative vase with a “D” on it.

- Skunk says she took a break for a minute to focus on family, but I’m ready to get back out there and make it do what it do, boo.”

- Skunk then took to the stage with a performance of Sam Smith‘s “Diamonds.”

PANEL GUESSES: Mary J. Blige, Anita Baker, Sade, Faith Evans

SECOND PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- School was always easy for her, but then she got news that changed everything.

- Books titled “Expect the Unexpected,” “The Book of Acting,” and “Iron Out Your Swing” were shown.

- She then performed the song “It’s a Man’s World,” which she said reminded her of her past struggles.

- Her school locker was shown with a projector and a French final, “Because of miseducation, I’m always ready for the action.”

NEW PANEL GUESSES: Yolanda Adams, Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott, Fantasia Barrino, Janelle Monae

THIRD PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Blows a kiss to The Pufferfish (who was Toni Braxton)

- Picks up a plate of snacks including grapes, shrimp and a pink box of “Family Size Cookies”

- A disco ball shown

- Her party favor is a boombox

PANEL GUESSES: Queen Latifah, Taraji P. Henson, Tamar Braxton

FOURTH PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Says, “One night, I let my pride stop me from saying hi to a loved one. Little did I know, I’d never get a chance to see them again”

- Says, “If I could do it over, all I’d want to do it give them a hug. But that one hug could have changed the course of history.”

- Brings out a pager, with “607″ on it – which means “I miss you”

- Says, if someone sent her that message, it would make her a “dream girl”

PANEL GUESSES: Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Faith Evans

FIFTH PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Etta James wants her to play her in a biopic

- She has kids

- Extra clue is love

- She and Nicole Scherzinger have a “love” connection

PANEL GUESSES: Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Jill Scott

OUR GUESSES: Faith Evans