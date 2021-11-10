Top Stories
Wed, 10 November 2021 at 11:07 pm

Zendaya Makes History As Youngest Winner of Fashion Icon Award at CFDA Fashion Awards 2021

Zendaya Makes History As Youngest Winner of Fashion Icon Award at CFDA Fashion Awards 2021

Zendaya is a lady in red for the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The Grill Room on Wednesday night (November 10) in New York City.

The 25-year-old Dune star joined Dove Cameron, Aubrey Plaza and Zazie Beetz at the event, where she was honored with the Fashion Icon Award.

Zendaya is actually the youngest ever to receive the honor.

Beverly Johnson, Paloma Elsesser, Bethann Hardison, Aurora James, Kelsey Asbille, Julia Fox, Hari Nef, Blake Gray, Natasha Poly, Anok Yai and designer Vera Wang were also at the event.

FYI: Zendaya wore a Vera Wang ensemble with Bulgari jewels. Dove wore Carolina Herrera. Aubrey wore Thom Browne, with Ananya and Grace Lee jewelry. Anok wore Michael Kors Collection. Zazie wore a Brother Vellies x Brock Collection gown with a Brother Vellies clutch and boots.

Click inside to see 25+ pictures of Zendaya, Dove Cameron, Aubrey Plaza and more at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards…
Photos: Getty
