Adele Shares Rare Comments About Her Friendship With Neighbors Jennifer Lawrence & Nicole Richie

Adele is opening up about her friendship with Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie.

The 33-year-old “Easy on Me” singer got candid in an interview with Rolling Stone.

During the conversation, Adele revealed that she began making friends with other moms after Angelo started to go to school, as well as industry friends like her neighbors Nicole and Jennifer.

“They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.’ I’m very British like that,” she said.

“We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I’m like, ‘I don’t want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I’m knackered,’” she continued.

She also says she has "chilled out" while living in Los Angeles.