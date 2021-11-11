Top Stories
Andy Dick Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Andy Dick Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Andy Dick was arrested this week on suspicion of domestic violence, according to E! News.

The 55-year-old actor was arrested on Monday (November 8) at 12:30pm in Los Angeles.

Andy was booked at about 4pm. He made bail, which was set at $50,000, and then was released before 7pm.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department says that there are “no additional details to share relating to the alleged incident,” though the charge level was a felony.

TMZ is reporting that Andy got into an argument with his boyfriend and it allegedly got physical. Cops allegedly saw enough evidence to arrest the actor for felony domestic battery. It was reported that Andy hit his boyfriend in the head with a liquor bottle, leaving a deep cut.

Andy was also arrested last month for reportedly hitting his boyfriend in the face with a frying pan.

Andy will appear in court on March 7 to respond to the charges.

The last time we reported on Andy, he was in trouble with the law back in December 2019.
Photos: Getty
