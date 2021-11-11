Avril Lavigne & Boyfriend Mod Sun Head Out on Date Night Hours After She Dropped New Song 'Bite Me'

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are enjoying a night out!

The 37-year-old “Sk8er Boi” singer and the 34-year-old “Bones” rapper held hands as they arrived at Giorgio Baldi for a dinner date on Wednesday night (November 10) in Santa Monica, Calif.

For their outing, Avril looked cool in a white, cut-out T-shirt paired with leather pants while Mod sported a purple sweater and ripped jeans.

Just a few hours before, Avril dropped her brand new single titled “Bite Me”!

The new song is the first song Avril has released since signing with this famous friend‘s record label.

