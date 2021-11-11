Behati Prinsloo Reveals How Many Kids She Wants with Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo is revealing how many kids she wants with her husband Adam Levine!

Currently, the couple are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio, 3.

Click inside to read how many more kids they want…

“We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it,” Behati told ET about wanting 5 total kids. “You know what, ‘Never say never.’ We want a big family, who knows, we’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it.”

She continued, “I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don’t know. Never say never.”

“I think at the core of it, we’re truly best friends. And we really get each other on a deeper level,” she added. “So, when there’s a lot going on, and he’s on tour and I’m busy and the kids and stuff, we have so much fun together that we always want to be together. So we make that happen.”

“It comes really easily. It’s tough with life happening and work and everything going on to always find that time,” Behati said. “But, I think we’ve set a pretty high standard for us as a couple, individual, the two of us, aside from the kids and family and all of that, to really just make sure we’re good. And if we’re good, the kids are good, our families are good. So we’re just a good team.”

