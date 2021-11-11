Cam Newton Returns to Carolina Panthers, the Team That Drafted Him, Years After They Parted Ways!

Cam Newton is returning to the Carolina Panthers!

The 32-year-old experienced starting quarterback has been without a team for several weeks after parting ways with the New England Patriots.

If you don’t know, Cam played a majority of his career with the Panthers and even led them to a Super Bowl a few years back.

The Panthers previous 2021 starter, Sam Darnold, injured his shoulder and will not play for the next four to six weeks. They decided to re-sign their former starter, Cam, to help them finish out the season until Sam is healed.

In Cam‘s nine seasons with the Panthers, he threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns, and ran for 58 touchdowns.