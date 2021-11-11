Celebrities Who Served in the Military in Honor of Veteran's Day 2021

It’s Veteran’s Day today (November 11), the day that the United States honors those who have served in the military.

According to the History channel, there are currently 16.1 million living veterans who have served in at least one war, with 5.2 million living veterans having served during times of peace.

We’ve compiled a list of just some of the famous faces you may recognize who served in the military. Some of the famous faces on this list may surprise you as they’ve not often spoken about their time in service! Thank you to all of the military men and women who are serving and have served!

