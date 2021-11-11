Coronji Calhoun Sr., Who Played Halle Berry's Son in 'Monster's Ball,' Has Died at 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr., the actor who played Halle Berry‘s son in the Oscar-winning movie Monster’s Ball, has sadly died at the age of 30.

Louisiana-based CBS affiliate 4WWL reported that Coronji passed away on October 13.

Coronji played Halle‘s son in the film when he was just 10-years-old and he had not acted since appearing in that film.

Theresa Bailey, Coronji‘s mother, says that he died from “congestive heart failure and problems with his lungs.”

Coronji did not have life insurance, so a GoFundMe page was set up to help his family create a “sacred celebration of life.”

Halle and Lee Daniels both contributed $3,394 each to the fund, which helped the GoFundMe page hit its goal.

Coronji is survived by his 10-year-old son and 13-year-old stepson. We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.