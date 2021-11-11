Disney+ Day 2021 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows Revealed!

Disney+ Day is coming up tomorrow and we have the full list of every title being added for you to enjoy.

The streaming service will be celebrating it’s two year anniversary on Friday, November 12th and previously announced a big celebration for that day. To mark the special day, Disney+ will thank subscribers with new content, fan experiences and much more. Now, even more titles were added.

Click inside to read the full list of titles being released on Friday…

New Titles Added

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Jungle Cruise

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

Enchanted

Spin

Fancy Nancy Season 3

All-New Short From The Simpsons

Paperman (Short)

Tangled Ever After (Short)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Disney+ Day Premieres

Ciao Alberto (Short)

Entrelazados (Short)

Home Sweet Home Alone

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Olaf Presents (Short, Series Premiere)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2 Premiere)

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special)