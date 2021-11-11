Focus Features Is Going to Campaign Caitriona Balfe & Jamie Dornan for Oscar Nominations for 'Belfast'

Focus Features, the studio behind Kenneth Branagh’s latest hit movie Belfast, is set to begin campaigning actors for 2022 Oscar nominations soon.

We have just found out if Focus Features plans to submit Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan in the Lead Actress and Lead Actor categories, or if they will be campaigned for Supporting instead.

The entire cast, including Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench, will be put up for Supporting Star nominations, while Jude Hill will be submitted in the Lead Actor category, Variety reports. It will be months and months before we find out which stars are nominated for Academy Awards.

