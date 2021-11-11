Top Stories
Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Thu, 11 November 2021 at 3:24 pm

Hailee Steinfeld & Jeremy Renner Introduce Fans to 'Hawkeye' at Special London Screening!

Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner pose together at the fan screening of their new Disney+/Marvel TV series Hawyeke at Curzon Hoxton on Thursday (November 11) in London, England.

The pair co-star in the series, which happens to be Hailee‘s Marvel debut.

Here’s a synopsis of the show: Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

The highly anticipated series debuts on Wednesday, November 24. You can watch the trailer right here if you haven’t seen it yet!

FYI: Hailee is wearing Richard Quinn.
