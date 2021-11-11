Jason Momoa & Dave Bautista to Star in New Movie That Began as an Idea on Twitter!

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista will be starring in an upcoming buddy action comedy and it all started with a tweet!

The guys both star in the Apple TV+ series See and the new movie Dune.

Back in August, Dave tweeted out an idea for a film that he wants to make with Jason… and now it’s actually getting made at MGM.

“Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait,” Dave tweeted on August 19.

Days later, Jason talked about the possible movie while on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He said at the time that the movie would shoot in Hawaii and that he would wear board shorts while Dave would be in a speedo.

Well, now we finally have details about the movie, which is being written by Jonathan Tropper.

Deadline reports that in the movie, the actors will “play brothers in a Lethal Weapon-esque buddy cop comedy likely to shoot in Hawaii.” The film is expected to shoot in 2023 and no director is attached yet.