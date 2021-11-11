Jessica Simpson Returns to Music With a Cover of Nothing But Thieves' 'Particles'

Jessica Simpson is making music again.

The 41-year-old singer uploaded a cover of “Particles” by Nothing But Thieves on Thursday (November 11).

“I’m a shadow of a ghost / It’s feeling as if somebody has taken host / Babe, I don’t wanna make a scene / But I get self-destructive,” she sings on the track.

“The whole idea of music heals is a very real statement to me. This song healed a broken piece of me,” Jessica explained of her decision to cover the song.

She recently celebrated four years of sobriety.

