Katy Perry Dyed Her Hair Black Again & Orlando Bloom Had the Best Comment!

Katy Perry has black hair again!

While the singer has worn some black wigs in recent years, this is her first time going back to black hair in five years. She debuted the new look while attending the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 10) in Nashville, Tenn.

Katy shared photos of the new look and said, “i just think it’s time to give them everything they want.”

Orlando Bloom, Katy‘s fiance, shared his reaction to the new hair in a comment on the post.

“Finally ❤️,” Orlando said!

Katy‘s hair stylist Rick Henry shared photos of the new look on Instagram and wrote, “Yes…. We took her dark! 🎨.”

