Keke Palmer Pitched Herself for 'Sister Act 3' While Being Interviewed by Whoopi Goldberg!

Keke Palmer wants to be involved with Sister Act 3 and she’s making sure star Whoopi Goldberg knows!

The 28-year-old actress pitched herself for a role in the upcoming movie while appearing as a guest on Whoopi‘s daytime talk show The View on Wednesday (November 10) in New York City.

“Now Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot, like I did with Issa Rae a little bit ago,” Keke said. “I heard that Tyler Perry is doing Sister Act 3 and I just want you to know I’m available for the job. Any job. I mean, you ain’t got to say nothing now, you know, I’ll send you an email or something. Just let me know if you need me.”

It seems Whoopi already had the idea to get Keke involved!

“I already brought it up,” Whoopi replied.

Keke was on The View to promote her new book series “Southern Belle Insults.”

