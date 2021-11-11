Top Stories
Thu, 11 November 2021 at 11:57 pm

Kristen Dunst Joins Benedict Cumberbatch & Kodi Smit-McPhee at 'The Power of the Dog' Screening During AFI Fest 2021

Kristen Dunst Joins Benedict Cumberbatch & Kodi Smit-McPhee at 'The Power of the Dog' Screening During AFI Fest 2021

The stars of The Power of the Dog are stepping out for the movie’s latest screening!

Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Benedict Cumberbatch posed together on the red carpet at the screening of their new Netflix movie on Thursday (November 11) during the 2021 AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

Also in attendance was Benedict‘s wife Sophie Hunter, fellow cast member Frances Conroy, and the movie’s director Jane Campion.

Other stars at the screening included WandaVision actress Kathryn Hahn and Paper Towns actor Nat Wolff.

The Power of the Dog will arrive in theaters on November 17 and begin streaming December 1 on Netflix. You can watch the trailer here!

FYI: Kirsten is wearing an Erdem dress, Tabitha Simmons shoes, and Fred Leighton earrings while carrying a Valentino purse. Kodi is wearing a Dior suit and Cartier jewelry.

Click through the gallery for 25+ photos of Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Benedict Cumberbatch at the screening..
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images