Lady Gaga Heads Out for 'Graham Norton' Taping in London

Lady Gaga is ready for her close-up.

The 35-year-old “Stupid Love” singer was spotted stepping out from her hotel on Thursday night (November 11) in London, United Kingdom.

Gaga is in town promoting her new movie House of Gucci, and she was seen heading to the BBC studios to film an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Gaga left the hotel in a long white coat with a white handbag and a pair of gold high heels.

She recently revealed that one of the best lines in the movie was actually improvised – find out what she said!

Lady Gaga‘s been turning heads with her high fashion looks all week as she promotes the new film. Check out some of her other ensembles!