Lady Gaga Improvised One of the Best 'House of Gucci' Lines

Lady Gaga came up with a line on the spot!

The 35-year-old The Fame superstar opened up in an interview with ET about one of her new movie House of Gucci‘s most memorable lines.

Click inside to read more…

In the movie, Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani, says: “Father, son, House of Gucci” like a prayer.

“That was something Jared [Leto] and I came up with together,” she revealed, adding that it was improvised and not originally part of the script.

“Father, son and house of Gucci? Well, it was the first time, and then we kept it,” she went on to say, with Jared adding: “It was not in the script.”

“These things came to us, I think they came from a real place of spontaneity on set, where you can do as much work as possible before, and then when you get there, you just throw it out, and you just talk to each other,” Gaga went on to say.

Lady Gaga‘s been making headlines for her current press tour for some of the things she’s revealed, including this fact about her visit to the White House!