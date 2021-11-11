Top Stories
Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Thu, 11 November 2021 at 1:56 am

Lady Gaga Wows In Two Super Chic Outfits While Out Promoting 'House of Gucci' in London

Lady Gaga is slaying the streets of London!

The 35-year-old entertainer strutted out of hotel as she headed to a screening of House of Gucci on Saturday evening (November 10) in London, England.

For her outing, Gaga rocked a caped Gucci outfit paired with sky-high, tan platform heels.

After the screening at , Gaga was seen making her way through the crowds of fans wearing a silk, chocolate-brown dress with a high slit.

Also seen stepping out for the screening was Gaga‘s co-star Jared Leto, who looked handsome in a black suit paired with a low-buttoned white polka-dot dress shirt.

The night before, Gaga and Jared joined their A-list co-stars at the UK premiere of House of Gucci in London.

House of Gucci will be released in theaters on November 24 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Lady Gaga is wearing a caped Gucci outfit while her chocolate-brown dress is by Et Ochs.

Click inside to see 25+ pictures of Lady Gaga and Jared Leto stepping out in London…
