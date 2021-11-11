Lil Nas X & Ex-Boyfriend Yai Ariza Are Appearing on 'Maury' - Watch the Dramatic Teaser!

Lil Nas X is getting into some major drama with his ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza!

The 22-year-old Montero superstar and his dancer ex are making a surprise appearance on an upcoming episode of The Maury Show, and it already looks hilarious.

In the teaser, called “Leave Your Wife For Me…That’s What I Want!” Lil Nas X confronts his ex regarding an apparent relationship on the side.

“Montero found the love of his life, but was shocked to discover Yai was married…with a child! Is Yai the dad?” Maury announces, showing off a photo of Yai “married” to a woman with whom he has a child named Noah.

“Me and Yai have been together for a month and a half,” Lil Nas X tells the woman, who replies, “You’re a liar!”

The clip features proposals, fighting, tears, paternity tests and roses being thrown around. The episode airs on Wednesday (November 17). Watch the teaser!

