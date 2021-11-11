Luke Bryan Trolls Aaron Rodgers Over COVID Vaccine Controversy in CMAs 2021 Opening Monlogue

Luke Bryan is roasting Aaron Rodgers!

In his opening monologue while hosting the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 10), the 45-year-old country singer took a moment to poke fun at the 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and the controversy surrounding his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Whatever makes you country, you are welcome here tonight,” Luke said on stage. “Rest assured, we’re following all the health protocols to keep everyone safe, and it is so great to be here with all my fellow artists — tested and together.”

“Or immunized? Who is it? Just playing,” Luke added with a laugh.

Luke‘s comments come after it was announced that Aaron had tested positive for COVID, revealing that he was not vaccinated, despite him previously saying he was “immunized.”

After Luke made the comments about Aaron, the camera panned to Carrie Underwood, who did not look too amused by the jokes.

If you missed it, Carrie‘s husband Mike Fisher showed support for Aaron and his stance on not being vaccinated.

“I stand with @aaronrodgers12 I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience,” Mike wrote in an Instagram post, which Carrie liked.

Aaron was also trolled over the controversy on Saturday Night Live last weekend.