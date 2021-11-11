Matthew McConaughey Clarifies His Comments About The COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for Kids

Matthew McConaughey is clarifying comments he made about a vaccine mandate for young children.

Earlier this week, the 52-year-old actor shared his stance on a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids aged 5-11.

“I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information,” he shared in a recent interview.

After his comments went viral, Matthew issued a statement, clarifying what he meant.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Matthew shared with his followers that he would like to find out more information about how the vaccine would affect young children and why it needs to be a mandate.

However, he also wants to clear up that one of his children is vaccinated, like he and his wife, Camila Alves, are.

“When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated, ‘I couldn’t mandate it for kids just yet.’ What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11 year old mandate,” he explained. “What is NOT true, and insinuated with the clickbait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating children at all. This is false. In fact, our eldest 13-year-old son Levi is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.”

Matthew ended his statement, saying, “I appreciate the ear and clarity,” telling his followers to “just keep livin’.”