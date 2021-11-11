Top Stories
Mindy Kaling Gets BJ Novak's Support at 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Premiere!

Mindy Kaling Gets BJ Novak's Support at 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Premiere!

Mindy Kaling had the support of her longtime friend BJ Novak at the premiere of her new TV series!

The 42-year-old actress is the creator of the new HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls and the premiere took place on Wednesday night (November 10) at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance at the premiere were the show’s stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Midori Francis, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, and Renika Williams.

The 10-episode series follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus. The first two episodes will premiere on Thursday, November 18.

FYI: Mindy is wearing an Alessandra Rich dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Kallati jewelry. Pauline is wearing Dior. Midori is wearing a Bach Mai dress.

Click through the gallery to see 50+ photos of the stars of The Sex Lives of College Girls…

Photos: Getty
