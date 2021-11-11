Natalie Viscuso Cheers on Boyfriend Henry Cavill With a Sweet Message

Henry Cavill‘s girlfriend Natalie Viscuso is so happy for him!

The 38-year-old The Witcher star’s girlfriend spoke out on Instagram on Thursday (November 11) after his Hollywood Reporter profile published this week.

“I am so, so proud of you, Henry,” she captioned the cover of the profile.

“You truly are the greatest man I have ever known,” she continued.

“The Hollywood Reporter did an incredible job with this cover story – it really is a great read. SO PROUD I’m literally crying. 🤣,” she added.

The couple went Instagram official back in April and she posted a sweet message for his birthday in May.

Earlier in the summer, Natalie found herself at the center of a cultural appropriation controversy.