Netflix's 'One Piece' Live-Action Series - Cast Revealed!

One Piece is coming!

Netflix has revealed the cast for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1997 Eiichiro Oda manga series.

Here’s a plot summary of the original series, via Screenrant: “One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who aspires to become the King of the Pirates by acquiring the titular treasure, One Piece. In his pursuit, Monkey enlists a small crew known as the Straw Hat Pirates, and together they set sail on a ship named Going Merry while confronting other nefarious pirates in the East Blue.”

The franchise includes video games, animated movies, and an animated TV show that recently passed the 1000 episode mark. It later got a 10-episode order at Netflix in 2020 for a live-action edition.

Find out who is starring in One Piece…