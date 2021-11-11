Top Stories
Ninth Person Dies After Fatal Astroworld Festival Crowd Surge

A ninth person has sadly passed away in the aftermath of the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.

22-year-old Bharti Shahani has died, according to TMZ on Thursday (November 11).

Bharti who was a senior at Texas A&M University. She died due to injuries sustained during the crowd incident, according to a family attorney.

She was previously declared brain dead, and was put on a ventilator. She went to the festival with her sister and cousin, but they got separated during the crowd surge. Bharti reportedly suffered several heart attacks, and was rushed to the hospital.

In an emotional press conference, a rep for her family confirmed she was the woman in a video that was dropped on her head as she was carried out by first responders. The rep says they want justice for Bharti and her family.

Travis Scott‘s lawyer recently spoke out regarding the incident amid lawsuits.

Our thoughts are with Bharti‘s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.
