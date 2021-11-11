Oliiva Munn Discusses Her Pregnancy News Leaking Before She Was Ready

Olivia Munn is expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney and she’s now speaking out about what it was like that the news broke before she was ready to talk about it.

The 41-year-old actress’ pregnancy news broke in early September. News that they were a couple was confirmed in early May of 2021.

Olivia spoke out about it on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show and said, “I think what was, what was harder was when you have people talking about it and leaking it out there before I’m ready to talk about it. You know, since, since I’ve been pregnant, I’ve had, four different girlfriends lose their pregnancies all after the safe zone, three months, two at four months and one at five, six months. And I also have an auto immune disorder and, I’m 41. And so there are a lot of elements that come into play when you’re pregnant and there’s a lot of fear and you want to like, do everything you can to, to protect your baby. And so that to me was like, I understand the interest. I’m always interested. I’m super interested when people are pregnant. I want to see what they’re wearing, especially now I want to see all that stuff.”

“But when it’s happening to you and you feel like you have no control over when you announce, or what, if something bad happens? What if I lose the baby, then it’s already been out there that I have it before I was ready to tell that information. Now I have to live with this. And then the stress of, of that just compounded everything. So that’s, that was what was more difficult for me. And then I think because of that and because of, of, uh, my doctor’s orders to, to just take stress out of my life, because I was at a really risky place with my auto-immune disorder and the pregnancy that I just decided to, um, to just wear, this is the second sweat. This is the second outfit that I’ve worn in like months. I usually just wear this one sweat suit over and over. Sometimes I’ll put another shirt over the sweatpants, but that’s been actually a big relief for me. Cause I’m like, ‘ah, I’ll, I’ll just, I’ll just stay home.’ Like you said, Julia like that, all of the pandemic life and it’s totally fine. I no longer, like I’m not worrying about anything else besides does it fit? Do I feel okay? And that’s it,” she added.