Thu, 11 November 2021 at 2:32 pm

Olympic Star Suni Lee Says She Was Pepper Sprayed in Anti-Asian Attack

Suni Lee is revealing a scary incident.

The 18-year-old Olympic gold medalist revealed the details in an interview with PopSugar.

During the interview, she said she faced a racist attack a week before the interview while waiting for an Uber after a night out with her girlfriends, all of Asian descent.

According to Suni, a group sped by in a car yelling racist slurs like “ching chong” and insisting they “go back to where they came from,” and a passenger in the car sprayed her arm with pepper spray as the car sped off.

“I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off,” she said.

“I didn’t do anything to them, and having the reputation, it’s so hard because I didn’t want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen,” she continued.

Suni Lee also revealed a surprising offer that she recently turned down.
Photos: Getty
