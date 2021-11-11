Rebel Wilson Had a 'Hot Girl Summer' & Now She's Taking a Break From Dating

Rebel Wilson is taking a break.

The 41-year-old actress opened up about her love life in an interview with People.

During the chat, she spoke about what she did over the summer.

“I was doing a thing called ‘Hot Girl Summer’ — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, ‘This sounds fun.’ [But] it wasn’t really me. I’m a bit more of a conservative girl, normally,” she admitted.

Rebel said she “did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time,” but “I’m currently single and looking for the right person. So we’ll see.”

“From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you’re looking for. I haven’t quite met my match just yet, but here’s hoping,” she added.

She said at one point she was on a dating app, but has since deleted her profile.

“I got too much attention, so I’m not on anymore,” she admitted.

“My friends say certain cities are better to meet people than others. Like, for example, Aspen is a very good place. Now everyone is going to go to Aspen,” she said, laughing.

“If there’s a good social event or something, [and] I feel like there might be interesting people there, I’ll make the effort to go. But at the moment, I’m taking a break and just trying to see if it happens organically in real life or through friend setups or something.”

She also said there is one specific type of man she likes.

“I mean, I love NFL players. Their brute strength and physicality? Awesome! But unfortunately, from my interactions, they’re not the most faithful. So that’s not good!”

She also just provided an update about her weight loss journey.