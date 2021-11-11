Ryan Reynolds Overshares About His Sex Life with Blake Lively During Joke Talk Show Moment!

Ryan Reynolds had a bit of an overshare when asked about his wife Blake Lively…and it has to do with their sex life!

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show, Jimmy asked Ryan, “How’s Blake? How are the kids?”

“You know, they’re all good. Blake‘s—no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The sex is totally normal,” Ryan joked.

Ryan then doubled down on the joke, saying, “Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy. I asked no personal questions, and you’re going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy.”

