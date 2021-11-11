Top Stories
Thu, 11 November 2021 at 9:37 pm

[Spoiler] Was Killed Off During the 'Station 19' & 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover Event

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened during the Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy crossover event!

A popular character was killed off tonight during the crossover event for Shondaland shows Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy.

The person who left the popular franchise reportedly asked to leave the show because they felt it was time to “move on,” according to a new report.

Okieriete Onaodowan on Station 19

Okieriete Onaodowan, who played firefighter Dean Miller on Station 19, was killed off the show.

In the latest episode, Station 19 was called to help save lives after several houses were blown up by a gas line explosion. The crew was evacuating residents when another house exploded, leaving Dean lying on the ground. The episode ended with him flatlining as he was heading to Seattle Grace Hospital in the ambulance.

Okieriete said in a statement, “It’s been a pleasure being Dean. I have Shonda Rhimes, Stacy McKee, Krista Vernoff, Paris Barclay and ABC to thank for allowing me to bring him to life. I am grateful I got to work with the most loving, kind and dedicated crew in network TV. And most importantly, thanks to the fans for showing Dean so much love. I hope he has inspired you to change your world for the better. Be the change!”

Before getting his role on Station 19, Okieriete was part of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton and he won a Grammy Award for his work on the show.

