Paris Hilton is Married - Check Out Wedding Details!

[Spoiler] Was Killed Off During the 'Station 19' & 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover Event

Lee Pace's New Profile Implies He's Married to Matthew Foley!

Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Thu, 11 November 2021 at 10:03 pm

Taylor Swift Is Making Two Late Night Appearances Tonight - See Her Chic Outfits!

Taylor Swift Is Making Two Late Night Appearances Tonight - See Her Chic Outfits!

Taylor Swift had a busy day and she taped two late night appearances that will be airing this evening!

The 31-year-old entertainer filmed appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday (November 11) in New York City.

Taylor is in town right now while preparing to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend to promote the release of Red (Taylor’s Version).

Click inside to check out the previews posted by the shows…

The two shows posted some previews of Taylor ahead of the episodes airing.

Fallon‘s social media accounts shared a video of Jimmy chatting with Taylor in her dressing room. You can watch that below!

Meyers‘ social media team shared a photo of Seth posing with Taylor on the stage. See that below!

FYI: Taylor is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress on Fallon. She’s wearing Mindi Mond New York earrings on Meyers.

Photos: NBC
