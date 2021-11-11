Uzo Aduba Shares New Details About Secret Wedding to Husband Robert Sweeting

Uzo Aduba is dishing on her secret wedding!

Back in September, the 40-year-old Orange is the New Black actress surprised fans when she revealed that she and filmmaker Robert Sweeting married nearly a year ago in a secret ceremony in New York.

On Thursday (November 11), Uzo appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and she shared some details about her wedding.

In the interview, Uzo revealed that she decided to publicly reveal that she was married since her and Robert‘s one-year anniversary was coming up.

“We were just taking the year to ourselves to enjoy the time and have some quiet time together, and then we were having our anniversary come up,” Uzo said, before adding that she and Robert celebrated their anniversary in Tulum, Mexico.

Guest host Ali Wentworth then asked, “How do you do a wedding in a pandemic?”

“A lot of Amazon and Etsy gets you through,” Uzo answered. “Just quietly and with a small group, of course — our most loved and closest family and friends. It was awesome.”

