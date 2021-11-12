Alicia Silverstone Had The Best Reaction To Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive Title

Paul Rudd was announced as People‘s Sexiest Man Alive earlier this week and for once, in a great while, the internet agrees.

Many of Paul‘s co-stars have reacted to the big news, with Jennifer Aniston saying it was weird that he doesn’t age at all.

However, it was Alicia Silverstone who actually has the best reaction.

Taking to her TikTok account, Alicia recalled a moment in Clueless, where Cher points out that Josh (aka Paul) has always been “kind of a Baldwin”.

In the full inner monologue, Cher realizes that she’s in love with Josh.

“He dresses funny, he listens to complaint rock, he’s not even cute in a conventional way… I mean, he’s just like this slug that hangs around the house all the time! Ugh! And he’s a hideous dancer, couldn’t take him anywhere,” the monologue goes.

Cher then adds, “what am I stressing about, this is like, Josh. Okay, okay……so he’s kind of a Baldwin.”

“Oh my god! I love Josh! I’m majorly, totally, butt crazy in love with Josh! But now I don’t know how to act around him.”

