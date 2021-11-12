All of Taylor Swift's Studio Albums, Ranked

Taylor Swift is among the most celebrated singer-songwriters of our generation.

In celebration of the “All Too Well” superstar’s release of the Taylor’s Version re-recorded edition of her 2012 studio album Red, we’re taking a look back and seeing how all of her studio albums fared on Metacritic, which compiles reviews from journalists around the world.

Here’s how their ranking system works: “We carefully curate a large group of the world’s most respected critics, assign scores to their reviews, and apply a weighted average to summarize the range of their opinions. The result is a single number that captures the essence of critical opinion in one Metascore.”

From her 2008 debut studio album Fearless up to 2021′s Red (Taylor’s Version), here’s how Taylor Swift’s albums are ranked…