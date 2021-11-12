Andrew Garfield Talks About Monogamy, Lack of Social Media, & Why He Keeps His Personal Life Private

Andrew Garfield is opening up about his personal life and why he decides to keep things private.

The 38-year-old actor is currently promoting his work in the new Netflix movie musical Tick, Tick… Boom, which is now in theaters ahead of its streaming debut next week.

Click inside to find out what Andrew had to share…

Andrew told Bustle, “I’m not in the public eye to a great degree because I’ve designed it that way for myself. For my work, I’m fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person.”

To explain why he doesn’t have any public social media accounts, Andrew said, “For me, art is where I feel I can be political, and that’s where I find more potency and power.”

Andrew also discussed his belief in monogamy.

“If you’re in a committed monogamous relationship, there’s something very beautiful about the sacrifice of other possibilities,” he said. “You make that connection sacred and it intensifies the joy of it and the specialness of it.”

Check out Andrew‘s late night interview with his longtime friend Jamie Dornan!