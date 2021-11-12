Ben Stiller to Direct & Star in Spy Movie with Cate Blanchett!

Ben Stiller and Cate Blanchett will star in the upcoming movie The Champions!

The film is based on the 1960s British sci-fi spy series about “UN agents who survive a plane crash in the Himalayas and receive superpowers from an advanced civilization. As the agents return to the outside world, they use their new powers to become champions of law, order and justice,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ben will also direct and produce the film. Cate and her husband Andrew Upton are also attached as producers.

“I’ve long wanted to work with Ben — the director and the actor. He is one of the most engaged and versatile directors working today. Anyone who can make both Zoolander and Escape at Dannemora is a creative force to be reckoned with,” Cate said in a statement.

Ben added, “I’m a huge fan of Cate’s for a very long time. I’m hoping this project will help people to finally take her seriously as an actress.”

