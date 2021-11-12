Beyonce Releases New Single 'Be Alive' From 'King Richard' Movie - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now!

Beyonce has a new song out!

The 40-year-old entertainer just released her brand new single, titled “Be Alive,” which will be featured in the upcoming movie King Richard.

“And can’t nobody knock it if they tried / This is hustle personified / Look how we’ve been fighting to stay alive,” Beyonce sings on the track. “So when we win, we will have pride / Do you know how much we have cried? / How hard we had to fight?”

“Be Alive” is featured in the upcoming Will Smith-starring biopic, which is about Venus and Serena Williams, from the perspective of their dad Richard (Smith).

King Richard will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on November 19. You can watch the latest trailer here.

With this new song, Beyonce will eligible for an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category.

You can download Beyonce‘s new song off of iTunes here – listen to “Be Alive” now!

Keep scrolling to read all of the lyrics…