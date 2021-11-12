Britney Spears' Conservatorship Has Been Terminated Indefinitely - See Her Reaction!

Britney Spears is free!

After 13 years under a conservatorship lead by her father, Jamie Spears, the 39-year-old singer’s conservatorship has finally been terminated.

In court on Friday (November 12), Britney was handed her freedom after a very lengthy and twisted road to it, according to Variety.

Britney took to Instagram moments after the news was announced to react.

Click inside to find out what she said…

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney,” she captioned the below video.

Britney‘s case has been thrust in the spotlight a lot as of late, with her gaining the right to finally choose her own attorney, who succeeded in his mission to get her out of the conservatorship that first started in 2008.

In the recent months, Britney hasn’t been shy in calling out members of her family, and former business partners for their own role they played in the conservatorship.

Next up for Britney is a huge step in her relationship with fiance, Sam Asghari.