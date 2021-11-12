Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Releases Debut Album 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' - Listen Now!

Silk Sonic‘s debut album is finally out!

The group, featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, just dropped their first album titled An Evening with Silk Sonic at midnight on Friday (November 12).

Bruno and Anderson first announced that they had teamed up to form Silk Sonic back in February. Their debut single “Leave the Door Open” has been a huge hit and spent 18 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Last week, Silk Sonic released the music video for their latest single “Smokin’ Out the Window” – you can watch it here.

You can download Silk Sonic‘s debut album off of iTunes here – listen to An Evening with Silk Sonic below thanks to Spotify!