'Elite' Actor Manu Rios Wears Sheer Outfit to Hombres Esquire Awards 2021 in Madrid

Manu Rios is heating up the red carpet!

The 22-year-old actor, model, and singer posed for photos on the red carpet while arriving at the 2021 Hombres Esquire Awards on Wednesday night (November 10) at Teatro Barcelo in Madrid, Spain.

For the awards show, Manu looked super cool in a black, completely sheer outfit by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

If you didn’t know, Manu joined the cast of the hit Netflix series Elite for season four as Patrick Blanco Commerford.

During the event, Manu won the Best Actor Award for his role on the Spanish thriller teen drama series.

The following day, Manu stepped out for the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Palace Hotel in Madrid.

Late last month, it was announced that Elite had been renewed for a sixth season as they’re still in the middle of filming season five! Check out every Netflix that has been renewed in 2021.

Congrats Manu!