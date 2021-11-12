Ellie Kemper Joins 'Home Sweet Home Alone' Co-Stars to Hand Out Holiday Treats in NYC!

The new movie Home Sweet Home Alone is streaming now on Disney+ and the cast stepped out to celebrate in the Big Apple!

Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, and young star Archie Yates gathered to hand out holiday treats to fans on Friday morning (November 12) in New York City.

Home Sweet Home Alone follows Max Mercer (Yates), a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple (Kemper, Delaney) attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out.

You can watch the movie now on Disney+. Go check out the trailer!