Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, & More Stars Arrive at Paris Hilton & Carter Reum's Wedding!

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum‘s wedding is a star-studded event!

Emma Roberts with close pal Cade Hudson, Bebe Rexha, and Paula Abdul were seen arriving in style at the couple’s wedding held at her late grandfather Barron‘s estate on Thursday (November 11) in Bel-Air, Calif.

Other stars in attendance included Evan Ross, designer/stylist Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman, Paris‘ former publicist Eliot Mintz, and Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet.

Paris‘ parents Kathy and Rick Hilton were also seen arriving at the wedding along with Kathy‘s sister, and RHOBH star, Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky.

