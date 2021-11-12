Top Stories
Paris Hilton is Married - Check Out Wedding Details!

[Spoiler] Was Killed Off During the 'Station 19' & 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover Event

Lee Pace's New Profile Implies He's Married to Matthew Foley!

Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Fri, 12 November 2021 at 1:04 am

Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, & More Stars Arrive at Paris Hilton & Carter Reum's Wedding!

Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, & More Stars Arrive at Paris Hilton & Carter Reum's Wedding!

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum‘s wedding is a star-studded event!

Emma Roberts with close pal Cade Hudson, Bebe Rexha, and Paula Abdul were seen arriving in style at the couple’s wedding held at her late grandfather Barron‘s estate on Thursday (November 11) in Bel-Air, Calif.

Other stars in attendance included Evan Ross, designer/stylist Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman, Paris‘ former publicist Eliot Mintz, and Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet.

Paris‘ parents Kathy and Rick Hilton were also seen arriving at the wedding along with Kathy‘s sister, and RHOBH star, Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky.

You can find out details about Paris and Carter‘s wedding here!

Click through the gallery for 60+ photos Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, and the other stars arriving at Paris Hilton’s wedding…
Photos: Backgrid USA
