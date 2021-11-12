Fans Think Jennifer Aniston is the 'Actress' Mentioned in Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' 10-Minute Version

There’s a theory spreading on social media that Jennifer Aniston is referenced in the new 10-minute version of Taylor Swift‘s iconic “All Too Well” song.

The song was originally released back in 2012 on the album Red and fans have assumed from the beginning that it was written about Jake Gyllenhaal.

In a new interview this week, Taylor confirmed that she wrote the song during rehearsals for her Speak Now tour, which began in February 2011. The breakup with Jake happened at the end of 2010.

While singing about the breakup and how she was doing amid the aftermath, Taylor says, “Not weeping in a party bathroom / Some actress asking me what happened, you / That’s what happened, you.”

Fans think the “actress” she mentioned is Jennifer, who she ran into at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards, just days after the breakup happened.

It was reported in the Daily News back in January 2011 that Jennifer approached Taylor at the awards show to “tell her to ‘hang in there” in the face of relentless press about her love life.” The source said that Jennifer “wanted Taylor to know everything will be okay,” even though they had never met before.

If you didn’t know, Jennifer and Jake starred together in the 2002 movie The Good Girl.

New details in the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” reveal why Jake seemingly ended their relationship.

