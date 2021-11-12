HBO Max 'Sex & The City' Series 'And Just Like That' - Teaser Trailer & Release Date Revealed!

And Just Like That is coming!

The Sex & The City continuation series just got its first teaser trailer on Friday (November 12), as well as a release date.

The ten-episode Max Original series will debut with two episodes on Thursday, December 9 on HBO Max. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

Here’s a plot summary: “The new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

The series also includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Watch the teaser…