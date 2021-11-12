'Hocus Pocus 2' First Look - Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy & Sarah Jessica Parker Are Back as The Sanderson Sisters!

Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson are officially back!

The very first pic of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the famed witches has been released for Hocus Pocus 2, in honor of Disney+ day.

The movie, which has been in development for quite a few years, will start filming later this year, for a release in 2022.

Click inside to see the first pic now!



Bette, Kathy and Sarah look fantastic in their signature green, red and purple attire as the Sanderson Sisters, who were hung in the first movie, only to be brought back to life after a virgin lit the black flame candle.

In Hocus Pocus 2, the film will “see three young women accidentally bringing the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.”

Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen will also star in the movie.

If you missed it, check out what else was announced for Disney+ Day!