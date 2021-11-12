Jake Gyllenhaal's Friend Andrew Burnap Says He Has 'That Scarf' After Taylor Swift Drops 10-Minute 'All Too Well'

The 10-minute version of Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well” seems to be the only thing that people are talking about today… and even one of Jake Gyllenhaal‘s friends is chiming in on the conversation.

Tony Award-winning actor Andrew Burnap took to Twitter on Friday (November 12) to comment on the “scarf” that Taylor sings about in the song.

“And I, left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now,” Taylor sings at the beginning of the song.

For those who don’t know, Taylor seems to be singing about her ex-boyfriend Jake in the song, which was originally released in 2012. The extended 10-minute version, featuring lots more details, is featured on Red (Taylor’s Version).

Click inside to find out what Andrew Burnap said about the scarf…

Andrew tweeted, “this is gonna sound crazy and you will definitely think i’m kidding but i’m not – i think i am in possession of that scarf.”

While he claims he’s not kidding, Andrew could very well just be joking!

Just last month, Jake revealed his cool connection to Andrew, who beat him at the Tony Awards earlier this year. They were both nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play.

Jake said on The Howard Stern Show, “Did I want to win? Sure. But I don’t really. I was so… I know Andrew, who won. The kid who won. I mean, the great thing about him, he used to help me run lines. He used to come to my office and help me run lines for a couple things. It was amazing. When he went up, I threw my arms around him. I was so excited for him.”

New lyrics in the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” reveal why Jake seemed to have ended the relationship.