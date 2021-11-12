Jamie Dornan & Andrew Garfield Took a High-Stakes Friendship Quiz on 'Corden' - Watch Now!

Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield have been friends for years and they put their friendship to the test during a funny segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The guys appeared as the guests on the talk show on Thursday (November 11) in Los Angeles.

Jamie was on the show to promote his new movie Belfast and Andrew was there to promote his new movie Tick, Tick… Boom!

The friendship quiz was a high-stakes one as the guys were given a shock each time they got a question wrong.

Andrew was asked if he knew how many kids Jamie has and what their names are, the sport that Jamie played in school, and more.

Jamie had to reveal what Andrew did during a visit to Prince‘s house and where Andrew was born.

