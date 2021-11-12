Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New 'All Too Well' Lyrics Reveal Why [Allegedly] Jake Gyllenhaal Ended Their Relationship

See Photos of the Famous Guests at Paris Hilton's Wedding!

[Spoiler] Was Killed Off During the 'Station 19' & 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover Event

Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Jamie Dornan & Andrew Garfield Took a High-Stakes Friendship Quiz on 'Corden' - Watch Now!

Jamie Dornan & Andrew Garfield Took a High-Stakes Friendship Quiz on 'Corden' - Watch Now!

Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield have been friends for years and they put their friendship to the test during a funny segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The guys appeared as the guests on the talk show on Thursday (November 11) in Los Angeles.

Jamie was on the show to promote his new movie Belfast and Andrew was there to promote his new movie Tick, Tick… Boom!

Click inside to find out what happened…

The friendship quiz was a high-stakes one as the guys were given a shock each time they got a question wrong.

Andrew was asked if he knew how many kids Jamie has and what their names are, the sport that Jamie played in school, and more.

Jamie had to reveal what Andrew did during a visit to Prince‘s house and where Andrew was born.

You’ve gotta watch the video of Jamie singing at his film’s premiere after party this week!
